Rajasthan govt gives nod to form panels to review progress of farmer producer orgs

By 2023-24, the Centre aims to set up 10,000 new farmer producer organisations (FPOs) across the country.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has approved setting up of two panels to review the progress of the formation of farmer producer organisations in the state.

The two panels are State Level Consultative Committee and District Level Monitoring Committee.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of these committees.

The panels will fulfil the objective of setting up more and more farmer producer organisations in the state as per the target and providing better income opportunities to farmers through these organisations, an official statement said on Saturday.

Under this, the State Level Consultative Committee will be set up under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary/principal government secretary or secretary of agriculture department.

The general manager of NABARD will be the member secretary in this committee.

Similarly, the District Level Monitoring Committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad.

The chief minister has approved the formation of the state-level committee under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary of the Department of Agriculture for the establishment and expansion of more and more food processing units in the state under the self-reliant India programme, the statement said.

