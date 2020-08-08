STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SAD MP Naresh Gujral tests positive for COVID-19 a day after he attended House panel meet

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said he was asymptomatic and fine and that he had informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about his infection.

Published: 08th August 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral

Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a day after he had attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting along with several other MPs.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said he was asymptomatic and fine and that he had informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about his infection.

The meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice was held following social distancing norms and members wore face masks during it, he said.

After reports came in that Gujral tested positive for COVID-19, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien again raised the demand for holding meeting of parliamentary standing committees virtually, asserting that there was enough scope to tweak rules.

"An MP who attended a parliamentary standing committee meeting on Thursday, tested positive today. We wish him a speedy recovery. Trinamool MPs are not attending. For 4 months we have been urging that these meetings happen virtually. Enough scope to tweak rules. Anyone listening!" O'Brien tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naresh Gujral Coronavirus COVID-19 Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp