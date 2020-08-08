STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Specially-abled Haryana girl who scored 2 in Maths gets 100 after re-evaluation

A specially-abled student Supriya's father Chhajjuram said that she got over 90 marks in all subjects but she got only 2 in Mathematic and hence he applied for re-evaluation.

Published: 08th August 2020

Supriya, a specially-abled student alleged that she was erroneously given only 2 marks in Mathematics by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSHE) in her class 10 board examination

By ANI

HARYANA: Supriya, a specially-abled student alleged that she was erroneously given only 2 marks in Mathematics by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSHE) in her class 10 board examination as her answer sheet meant for 'blind candidate' was not checked following proper procedure. However, after re-evaluation, she got 100 marks in the same subject.

"I was given 2 marks in Mathematics exam. I was shocked and sad. My father applied for re-evaluation and after re-evaluation, I got 100 marks. I would like to demand from that board that this should not happen to any other specially-abled student," Supriya, a partially blind student told ANI.

Supriya's father Chhajjuram said that she got over 90 marks in all subjects but she got only 2 in Mathematic and hence he applied for re-evaluation.

"I have spent Rs 5,000 in the process of applying for re-evaluation. I am a Mathematics teacher. My daughter scored good marks in all subjects except in maths, hence I applied for re-evaluation. Later she got 100 marks after re-evaluation," he said.

The principal of the Government Senior Secondary School, Hisar, Hrishikesh Kundu said that Supriya will be honored after school re-opens.

"Supriya is a hard-working student. She is good at studies and we will honor her after school re-opens," he said.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSHE) had declared Class 10 Results 2020 on its official website on July 10.

