Three UP cops shunted out for assaulting man in Greater Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: Three police personnel were shunted out on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a man in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, a senior officer said.

A purported video of the incident that took place in Dhoom Manikpur village in Badalpur police area on Friday has surfaced on the social media.

Prime facie it appears the local police post in-charge and two constables are hitting a man, as seen in the purported video doing the rounds on internet.

The three policemen have been transferred to police lines with immediate effect, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

He said the local police team had reached the village on the information that some men were harassing a woman.

The incident in which the policemen are seen hitting the man occurred after that.

Chander said a probe has been ordered into the matter, with an assistant commissioner of police investigating the episode in detail and further action will be taken accordingly.

Earlier, a sub-inspector and two constables attached with Dankaur Police Station in Greater Noida were suspended on May 31 for assaulting a man.

Nearly a dozen police personnel deployed in Noida and Greater Noida have been shunted out or suspended from duty on charges of assaulting or manhandling citizens since May 10.