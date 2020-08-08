STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Congress MLAs replies to show cause; say voted for more deserving BJP Rajya Sabha nominee

The state Congress unit had served show cause notices to MLAs- RK Imo Singh and Okram Henry Singh- in connection with reports of them voting for BJP candidate Leishemba Sanajaoba.

Published: 08th August 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The two Congress MLAs, to whom the party had served show cause notices for voting in favour of the BJP candidate in the recently concluded election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur, have replied that they did so because the saffron party nominee was more deserving, but said they remain with the party.

The state Congress unit had served show cause notices to MLAs- RK Imo Singh and Okram Henry Singh- in connection with reports of them voting for BJP candidate Leishemba Sanajaoba, defying the party whip to support the Congress contestant T Mangi Babu, who ultimately lost.

State party sources here on Friday said that in his reply to PCC chief , R K Imo Singh said, "It is true that I voted in favour of Maharaja of Manipur in the Rajya Sabha election held on June 19, as according to my conscience he is the most deserving person to hold the post of member of Rajya Sabha as he represents the collective will of the people of Manipur".

According to the provisions of section 59 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and also those of the Constitution, the whip issued by a political party does not apply in the election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), he said.

"Having said that, I am still a member of Congress and so far I have never made any statement against the party, nor do I intend to make any such statement in future," he added.

He criticised Okram Ibobi Singh, leader of the Congress Legislature Party, saying he has destroyed the credibility of the party in the state.

The legislator,however, did not elaborate his charge against the CLP head.

Another MLA, Okram Henry Singh, in his reply said, "I voted in favour of the titular king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, in the Rajya Sabha election, as I truly believed that his highness has ushered in peace and harmony between the hill and valley people in the state."

"I had to choose my moral over the party decision and elected Sanajaoba as MP of Rajya Sabha in the interest of the nation," he added.

Along with the other 22 Congress MLAs, the party has issued a whip to these two legislators also to attend the one-day Assembly session on August 10 and vote in support of the no- confidence motion against the BJP-led government for which the party legislators have given a notice to the Speaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Leishemba Sanajaoba RK Imo Singh Okram Henry Singh Congress BJP
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp