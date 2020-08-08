STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two dead after consuming hooch in Chhattisgarh

Liquor

KORBA: Two persons died after allegedly drinking illicit country-made liquor in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Balgikhar village under Bakimongra police station area on Friday night, said K L Sinha, City Superintendent of Police.

The deceased were identified as Parsadi Yadav (40) and Tijram Sahu (35).

Another person, Rajesh Yadav (34), also fell sick after drinking the liquor and was admitted to the district hospital, the official said.

All three were said to be relatives.

As per the preliminary information, Parsadi Yadav, who lived in Atari Korbi village, had gone to Balgikhar to meet the other two.

Tijram and Rajesh allegedly purchased the liquor made from Mahua flowers which was being sold illegally in the nearby Dhapdhap village on Friday evening, the SP said.

The trio consumed the hooch with a chicken dish following which they fell violently sick.

Some locals shifted them to the district hospital where Parsadi Yadav and Tijram Sahu were declared dead, the police officer said.

The exact cause of death would be known after autopsy report is available, he said.

The police collected evidence from the spot and sent it for forensic tests, he said, adding that probe was on.

