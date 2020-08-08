Two MP cops suspended for beating up Sikh man, NDA ally Akali fumes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two Madhya Pradesh policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended after a video clip showing them dragging a Sikh man in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh went viral, triggering a political controversy.

Not only the opposition Congress but the ruling BJP ally SAD has also demanded action against the guilty men in khaki. In the 50-second clip, the man identified as Prem Singh is seen lying at the feet of a policeman, who then physically pulls Singh in full public view. The clip also shows another policeman pushing a turbaned man, who comes to save Prem Singh.

In the video, Prem Singh is seen shouting slogans and appealing to save him from the assaulting law-keepers.Prem Singh said: “Three policemen, including a female officer, an ASI and Head Constable, came to my shop and asked me to remove the shop or pay them up. When I told them that I had only `200, they started beating me.

They dishonoured my turban and pulled me from my hair, when I resisted. Then they took me in their vehicle.” BJP ally and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also tweeted the same video. “Too shocking for words! The barbaric and humiliating attack on Giani Prem Singh Granthi and other Sikhs in MP is utterly inhuman and unacceptable. I urge CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to set an example of punitive action against those who treat the sword-arm of the nation with such contempt,” tweeted the former Punjab CM.