STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar flood situation remains grim; 74 lakh affected in 16 districts

The total number of flood-affected people in Bihar has risen to 74 lakh, while deaths caused due to the deluge stood at 23.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Floods

The deluge has swamped 1,232 panchayat areas in 125 blocks of 16 districts. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The flood situation in Bihar remained grim on Sunday as 87,000 more people were affected by the deluge, a Disaster Management Department bulletin said.

The total number of flood-affected people in the state has risen to 74 lakh, while deaths caused due to the deluge stood at 23, it said.

The deluge has swamped 1,232 panchayat areas in 125 blocks of 16 districts, the bulletin said.

Darbhanga reported the highest number of flood-related fatalities at nine, followed by six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran and Siwan districts, it said.

Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur are the worst-hit with a combined affected population of 34 lakh.

Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa are the 16 flood-affected districts in the state.

A total of 5.08 lakh people have been evacuated from the deluge-hit areas so far during joint rescue operations conducted by 20 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 13 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), it said.

A total of 11,849 people have been shifted to relief camps, while 9.46 lakh people were fed at 1,267 community kitchens in the affected areas during the day, the bulletin said.

A total of 9.86 lakh were fed at 1,342 community kitchens on Saturday.

The drop in the numbers is partly because of the improvement of the flood situation in some areas, it said.

Rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Adhwara, Khiroi and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger levels.

Ganga is also flowing 17 cm above the danger mark at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur.

The river's water level rose by 1-4 cm at various places in the state, a bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department said.

The MeT Department here has forecast light rain on Monday in the catchment areas of all the rivers flowing through Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar floods
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp