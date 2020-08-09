STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan BJP to convene its legislature party meet on August 11

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria has written to all the legislators about the meeting.

Published: 09th August 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session on August 14, the BJP has convened its legislature party meet here on August 11.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria has written to all the legislators about the meeting.

The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been called at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Jaipur on August 11 at 4 pm, as per the letter.

READ|Gehlot writes to Rajasthan MLAs, urges them to 'stand with truth'

The Rajasthan BJP earlier shifted its 18 MLAs to Gujarat ahead of the state assembly session.

While six of the MLAs left for Porbandar on Saturday, 12 other had left a day earlier for Ahmedabad amid suggestions that the BJP has started herding their MLAs to one place like the Congress did ahead of the crucial assembly session.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia, however, has rejected these suggestions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan crisis BJP
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp