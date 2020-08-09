Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh with record 12,822 new cases

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday reported a highest single-day spike of 12,822 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 5,03,084, a health official said.

With 275 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state increased to 17,367, he added.

However, a record 11,082 patients were also discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 3,38,362, the official added.

There are 1,47,048 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra now, he said.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,304 new cases and 58 deaths were reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,22,316 and death toll to 6,751.

Pune city reported the highest new cases on Saturday at 1,457, alongwith 39 deaths.

The total number of cases in Pune city is 69,500 and death toll is 1,744, the official said.

So far 26,47,020 tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,03,084, new cases 12,822, total deaths 17,367, recoveries 3,38,362, active cases 1,47,048 and people tested so far 26,47,020.