PM Modi launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agricultural Infrastructure Fund

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturing farm assets.

Modi also released the sixth installment of Rs 17,100 crore to more than 8.55 crore farmer-beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The Prime Minister launched the new Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through video conference.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior ministry officials were also present on the occasion.

Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved this fund as part of the over Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced in response to the COVID-19 crisis, while PM-KISAN is an ongoing scheme being implemented since 2018.

PM @narendramodi⁩ to launch financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and release benefits under PM-KISAN at 11 AM on 9th August. https://t.co/ZjeXF6K7fL



via NaMo App pic.twitter.com/XNG6jgc0vy — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 8, 2020

"Wishing countrymen especially farmers on the occasion of Balaram Jayanti, 'Hal Chhath' and 'Dau janmotsav'. On this special day at 11 am, through video conferencing, I will introduce a funding facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund," Modi tweeted.

"In this programme, the sixth installment of the assistance amount under 'PM-Kisan scheme' will also be released. Rs 17,000 crores will be transferred to the accounts of 8.5 crore farmers. The scheme is proving to be of great help to farmers during the COVID-19 epidemic," he said in another tweet.

इस कार्यक्रम में ‘पीएम-किसान योजना’ के अंतर्गत सहायता राशि की छठी किस्त भी जारी की जाएगी। 8.5 करोड़ किसानों के खातों में 17,000 करोड़ रुपये ट्रांसफर किए जाएंगे। कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान यह योजना किसानों के लिए बहुत मददगार साबित हो रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2020

The event will be witnessed by lakhs of farmers, cooperatives and citizens across the country. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

"The fund would bring about the creation of post-harvest management infrastructures and community farming assets such as cold storage, collection centres and processing units. These assets will enable farmers to get greater value for their produce, as they will be able to store and sell at higher prices, reduce wastage and increase processing and value addition. Rs 1 lakh crore will be sanctioned under the financing facility in partnership with multiple lending institutions," read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

सभी देशवासियों को, विशेष रूप से किसान भाई-बहनों को बलराम जयंती की, हलछठ, और दाऊ जन्मोत्सव की शुभकामनाएं। इस खास दिन पर सुबह 11 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए एग्रीकल्चर इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर फंड के तहत एक लाख करोड़ रुपये की वित्तपोषण सुविधा की शुरुआत करूंगा।https://t.co/3q3tPWk0a4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2020

The new agri-infra fund, the duration of which will be 10 years till 2029, aims to provide medium-to-long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and financial support.

Under this, about Rs 1 lakh crore will be sanctioned under the financing facility in partnership with multiple lending institutions as loans to primary agri-credit societies, farmer groups, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), agri-entrepreneurs, startups and agri-tech players.

Already, 11 of the 12 public sector banks have signed memorandum of agreement with the Agriculture Ministry. Under the fund, about 3 per cent interest subvention and credit guarantee of up to Rs 2 crore will be provided to the beneficiaries to increase the viability of the projects.

Loans will be disbursed in four years starting with sanction of Rs 10,000 crore in the current year and Rs 30,000 crore each in the next three financial years.

Moratorium for repayment under this financing facility may vary, subject to a minimum of six months and maximum of two years.

Further, credit guarantee coverage will be available for eligible borrowers from this financing facility under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme for a loan of up to Rs 2 crore.

The fee for this coverage will be paid by the government. In case of FPOs, credit guarantee may be availed from the facility created under the FPO promotion scheme of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (DACFW).

The funds will be provided for setting up of cold stores and chains, warehousing, silos, assaying, grading and packaging units, e-marketing points linked to e-trading platforms and ripening chambers, besides PPP projects for crop aggregation sponsored by central/state/local bodies.

The agri-infra fund, which will be managed and monitored through an online Management Information System (MIS) platform, will enable all the qualified entities to apply for loan under the fund Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing annually Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers.

The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.