Six die while cleaning under-construction septic tank in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Six persons, including the two building owners, died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. According to the eyewitnesses, all the six persons went into the septic tank one by one only to save each other’s life.

Notably, the cover of the septic tank was closed for the last several days after its construction to avoid any untoward incident. Brajesh Chandra Barnwal got a new septic tank constructed in his premises and a

the labourer was sent inside it on Sunday to undo the wooden planks used for laying the slabs over it.

When he did not come out, another labourer went inside, who also did not return. Then the owner of the house Brajesh Chandra Barnwal, 48, himself went inside but he also did not come out following which, his younger brother, Mithlesh Chandra Barnwal, 42, got down only not to come out.

Likewise, three more people – mason Govind, his two sons, Bablu and Lalu also went into it one after another and did not come out. When all the six people failed to respond from inside, an alarm was raised following which they were dug out of it with the help of a JCB.

They were rushed to Sadar Hospital where all of them were declared brought dead.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner said that prima facie, it appears that all of them have died of suffocation.

“All the six persons went inside the septic tank to check the other person, and either went unconscious or died due to suffocation. Later, they were declared brought dead by the doctors after they were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Doogher,” said Deputy Commissioner Kamleshwar Prasad Singh

