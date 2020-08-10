STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Advised BJP workers to quit for now due to militant attacks: Former J&K MLC Sofi Yousuf

The latest incident was reported on Sunday in Budgam where gunmen fired at BJP OBC Morcha district president Abdul Hamid Najar near his residence.

Published: 10th August 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: BJP workers in remote areas of the Kashmir Valley were advised to ‘quit’ the party and return when situation improves, senior party leader and former MLC Sofi Yousuf said.

Militants have thrice attacked BJP workers in Kashmir since August 4 in which one sarpanch was killed.

The latest incident was reported on Sunday in Budgam where gunmen fired at BJP OBC Morcha district president Abdul Hamid Najar near his residence.  

Najar sustained multiple bullet injuries and was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

After Sunday’s attack, four BJP workers resigned from the party. About one and a half dozen BJP workers have resigned from the party since the attack on BJP panch Arif Shah on August 4.

Yousuf told this newspaper that BJP workers are panicked and feeling unsafe.

“And if a dozen of our workers have resigned, it would not make any difference to the party.”  

The BJP leader said he advised the party workers in far-flung areas to ensure their safety first.

“I told them to resign from the party for now for their safety and when they think situation has improved, they can again join the party.”

“I have told them that the first priority should be to save lives,” he said.

“I have about 10 security guards but our workers in far-flung areas don’t have any security.” 

The J&K BJP has also sought safe lodging and accommodation facilities for party workers in all 10 districts of the Valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sofi Yousuf BJP
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp