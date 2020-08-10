Advised BJP workers to quit for now due to militant attacks: Former J&K MLC Sofi Yousuf

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: BJP workers in remote areas of the Kashmir Valley were advised to ‘quit’ the party and return when situation improves, senior party leader and former MLC Sofi Yousuf said.

Militants have thrice attacked BJP workers in Kashmir since August 4 in which one sarpanch was killed.

The latest incident was reported on Sunday in Budgam where gunmen fired at BJP OBC Morcha district president Abdul Hamid Najar near his residence.

Najar sustained multiple bullet injuries and was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

After Sunday’s attack, four BJP workers resigned from the party. About one and a half dozen BJP workers have resigned from the party since the attack on BJP panch Arif Shah on August 4.

Yousuf told this newspaper that BJP workers are panicked and feeling unsafe.

“And if a dozen of our workers have resigned, it would not make any difference to the party.”

The BJP leader said he advised the party workers in far-flung areas to ensure their safety first.

“I told them to resign from the party for now for their safety and when they think situation has improved, they can again join the party.”

“I have told them that the first priority should be to save lives,” he said.

“I have about 10 security guards but our workers in far-flung areas don’t have any security.”

The J&K BJP has also sought safe lodging and accommodation facilities for party workers in all 10 districts of the Valley.