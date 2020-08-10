STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andaman to be digitally connected: PM Modi

The PM was interacting with the BJP workers of the island through video conference ahead of the inauguration of the cable network.

Published: 10th August 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day before inaugurating the submarine optical fibre cable in for Andaman and Nicobar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 12 islands have been selected for high impact projects.

The Prime Minister said that the government is working in the direction of promoting the island as maritime and Start Up hubs. 

The PM was interacting with the BJP workers of the island through video conference ahead of the inauguration of the cable network. He said that the project will bring qualitative change in the digital connectivity of the island. 

The 2300 kms long high spend under sea cable network is expected to give a boost to the high speed telecom and broadband networks in the island.

The cable network is also stated to strengthen the maritime security, with the Prime Minister mentioning the proximity of the islands with the ports in the neighbouring countries.

The PM was given an overview of the relief works carried out by the party workers in the island after the outbreak of the Covid-19. BJP chief J P Nadda said that India now has 50,000 ventilators, while another 20,000 are in the pipeline. 

“Governments in other countries are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. But PM Modi has prepared the country to fight the pandemic. India is now manufacturing 5 L PPE kits daily,” said Nadda.

