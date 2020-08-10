STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar-born IT engineer's 'Caption Plus' bags top award in govt's app innovation challenge

The app bagged the first prize in the entertainment category of the contest.

Published: 10th August 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

The creator of 'Caption Plus' Anurag Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Among the winners of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge -- a contest envisaged to showcase India as one of the leading app developing countries globally -- is ‘Caption Plus’, an app developed by Bihar-born IT engineer Anurag Kumar.

'Caption Plus' has brought good news for those who share photos with captions on social media. This app would write beautiful captions for any photo within minutes.

The app, with the perfect technology, was developed by 27-year-old Anurag Kumar of Adharpur village in Bihar's Begusarai district along with his two friends. The trio will soon be receiving a cash award, certificate, and trophy.

Kumar is an engineering graduate from Delhi University. He has been working as the chief technology officer for a Delhi-based furniture rental company namely Fabrento. AS an IT engineer, Anurag started developing this app in 2018 and completed in 2019 with the help of his two friends.

“When the Prime Minister called upon the talents of the country to show their merits under his ambitious Pradhanmantri AatmaNirbhar Bharat, I put my app and finally it has been adjudged the first in the entertainment category”, he said.

“This app is now being used by 20 lakhs of users of social media globally every day. If you load your photo on social media and want the story or caption of your photo to be very interesting, then this app will help you. It does not take hours in writing captions but a few minutes”, he said.

In the Prime Minister-promoted 'Self-reliant India' competition, around 8,000 IT engineers had participated in different categories.

Anurag's father Ramamurthy Singh works in the state education department as a structural engineer. Singh and his wife Rita said that they are happy to know that their son had contributed to the country's endeavour of becoming self-sufficient.

