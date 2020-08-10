STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP, Congress leaders on toes as Manipur MLAs to participate in trust vote in Assembly

Both the BJP and the Congress have issued whips to their 18 and 24 MLAs respectively asking them to be present in the Assembly and vote as per their party's line.

Published: 10th August 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The BJP and the Congress leaders are on their toes as legislators in Manipur will vote on a confidence motion to be moved by Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a special one-day session of the Assembly on Monday.

The trust vote will decide the fate of the BJP-led coalition government in the state.

Both the BJP and the Congress have issued whips to their 18 and 24 MLAs respectively asking them to be present in the Assembly and vote as per their party's line.

The strength of the 60-member House is 53 at present after the resignation of three legislators and disqualification of four members under the anti-defection law.

BJP state president S Tikendra Singh said he was confident that the government will win the trust vote by garnering the support of more than 30 members even though the coalition's strength in the House stands at 29.

The Congress had on July 28 moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in the state.

Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra Singh, who had submitted the no-confidence motion, said the confidence motion to be moved by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been listed for discussion in the business agenda of the House circulated by the Assembly secretary on Saturday.

"The rules of business of the House clearly mention that if there are two separate motions on the same spirit of the topic, one moved by the opposition and the other by the government, priority should be given to the government's motion. So, Congress will take part in the discussion," he said.

During the discussion, the Congress will highlight issues like the high-profile drug seizure case involving former Chandel Autonomous District Council Chairman Lhukhosei Zou, a BJP leader at that time, the spread of COVID-19 and non-availability of essential commodities during the lockdown, Singh added.

The BJP-led coalition government in the state plunged into a political crisis on June 17 after six MLAs withdrew their support while three BJP legislators quit the party and joined the Congress.

However, four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs later returned to the coalition following the intervention of top BJP leaders and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who is also the NPP supremo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Congress Manipur Assembly Manipur Assembly Trust Vote
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp