COVID-19 patient jumps off third floor of hospital in Gwalior, injured

By PTI

GWALIOR: A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient was on Monday injured after jumping off the third floor of a hospital in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

He also slit the veins of his wrist before jumping from the super specialty hospital in Gajra Raja Medical College in the afternoon, said Kampu police station in charge KN Tripathi. "He was saved because he did not land on the ground but on top of a tin-shed covering the generator set. He has received injuries. A guard saw him first," the official said.

Tripathi informed that the man had been admitted in the COVID-19 facility on August 8, adding that he did not appear to be mentally sound.

