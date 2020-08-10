Gunbattle between militants and security personnel in Kulgam, no casualties

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A pre-dawn encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, but the ultras managed to escape in the cover of darkness, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sighanpora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, the police said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security personnel, who retaliated, according to a police official.

After a brief exchange of fire, the militants managed to escape, he said.