STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Left parties oppose draft EIA notification

The draft EIA notification has drawn flak from environmentalists, students and NGOs across the country, who have also opposed its alleged dilution.

Published: 10th August 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Left parties opposed the draft environment impact assessment (EIA) notification on Monday, alleging that it is a move to dilute the norms governing the environment clearance process for industrial projects.

The draft EIA notification has drawn flak from environmentalists, students and NGOs across the country, who have also opposed its alleged dilution.

"Amending laws to facilitate profit maximisation by private capital, both foreign and domestic, by looting India's mineral wealth undermines India's self-reliance, exposing the hollowness of Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Oppose the move to dilute the EIA. Oppose re-categorization of projects and avoiding public scrutiny.

Post facto legalising the project violations means giving assent to wrongdoings. Overriding tribal laws and the rights of the adivasis and dalits will be resisted," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

In a detailed statement, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Benoy Viswam opposed the move and said it is not only undemocratic and non-consultative, but also an abuse of the powers granted under the Environment (Protection) Act.

He alleged that the draft itself seeks to fundamentally alter the safeguards imposed on industrial projects under the garb of "transparency" and "efficiency".

Viswam said the key exemptions under the proposed draft include the need for an appraisal by an expert committee, a reduced frequency of compliance reporting post-clearance and the removal of public consultation, which were all components of the previous EIA.

"Under the new draft, projects already operating in violation of the Environment Act can post-facto apply for clearance.

This is a disastrous proposition and the recent past is littered with examples of the devastation caused by such projects.

"In its eagerness to satisfy industrialists and foreign capital, the government is once again willing to forgo the interests of its own people and the environment," the Left leader alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EIA draft notification EIA Sitaram Yechury
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp