STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy expresses desire to return to active politics in Bengal

Tathagata Roy, during a recent webinar, expressed his desire to return to active politics in West Bengal if the party leadership is willing.

Published: 10th August 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With just a few months left for the West Bengal Assembly elections, Meghalaya Governor and former BJP leader Tathagata Roy has expressed desire to return to active politics in his home state once his tenure as the governor ends.

The 74-year-old former West Bengal BJP president also expressed his disagreement with some of the "illogical" comments made by the saffron party's state leadership and felt those "did not go down well with the people of the state".

Roy, during a recent webinar, expressed his desire to return to active politics in West Bengal if the party leadership is willing.

"After my tenure as the governor ends, I would like to return to active politics and serve West Bengal. After I return to my state, I will talk to the party (about it). It is up to them to accept or reject my proposal," Roy told PTI.

Roy was the state BJP president from 2002-2006 and a member of the BJP's national executive from 2002-2015.

He was appointed as the governor of Tripura in May, 2015 and later took over as the governor of Meghalaya in August, 2018.

His tenure as the Meghalaya governor ended in May but it was extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

When his comments were sought on some controversial statements made by the state BJP leaders, Roy, without naming anyone, said he feels that certain statements have done "more harm than good to the party".

"In West Bengal, the North Indian culture of 'Gai Hamari Mata Hain' (cow is our mother) won't work. Statements such as cow's milk has gold or cow urine can cure COVID-19 won't help the BJP in West Bengal," he said.

Although state BJP president Dilip Ghosh declined to comment on the issue, a section of the saffron party leadership felt Roy's comments were aimed at him.

"I don't want to comment on this matter as I have not heard those statements," Ghosh said.

A senior state BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, "No one should forget that Dilip da is the most successful state BJP president of West Bengal."

"Everyone can have opinions. But the fact is that had the people not accepted Dilip Ghosh's statements, the BJP would have never won 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state," the saffron party leader said.

Ghosh, also the Midnapore MP, had courted controversy in November last year by saying that an Indian cow's milk contains traces of gold which is why it is yellowish in colour.

The state is scheduled to go to Assembly elections in April or May next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy West Bengal Assembly elections West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal polls West Bengal elections
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp