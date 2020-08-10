STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates first ever optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

On December 30, 2018, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation for the 2,312-Kilometers long submarine optical fibre cable project connecting Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Published: 10th August 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par with services in the mainland.

On December 30, 2018, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation for the 2,312-Kilometers long submarine optical fibre cable project connecting Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI).

"From Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, this service has started in large part of Andaman Nicobar from today," Modi said after inaugurating the project through video conferencing.

The project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 1,224 crore. Besides Port Blair, it will connect other islands namely Swaraj Dweep (Havlock), Long Island, Rangat, Little Andaman, Kamorta, Car Nicobar and Greater Nicobar.

PM said that it is the responsibility of the nation to provide modern telecom connectivity to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All telecom operators in the country will be able to provide their mobile and broadband services using the CANI optical fibre link. "The optical fibre connectivity project to connect Andaman and Nicobar with the rest of the country and the world is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living," Modi said.

According to official data, internet speed of 400 gigabyte (Gb) per second will be provided at Port Blair and for other islands it will be 200 Gb per second. Undersea cable linking Andaman Islands with Chennai was laid before time despite difficult situation, Modi said.

Work of laying undersea cable has been executed by BSNL in a record time of less than 24 months. This project will give a boost to 4G mobile services and digital services like tele-education, tele-health, e-governance services and tourism on the islands.

PM said that tourists will get huge benefit from the optical fibre facility and thousands of families in the Union Territory will be able access education, banking, shopping or tele-medicine online. "High impact projects are being expanded in 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar. Issue of mobile and internet connectivity have been resolved today. Apart from this, physical connectivity through road, air, and water are being strengthened," Modi said.

The PM referred to the work on two major bridges and the NH-4, in order to improve the road connectivity of North and Middle Andaman.

He said that the Port Blair Airport is being enhanced to handle a capacity of 1,200 passengers and the airports are ready for operations in Diglipur, Car Nicobar and Campbell - Bay. "Similarly, construction of deep draft inner harbour at East Coast is also going on at high speed. Now there is proposal of a TransShipment Port with an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore in Great Nicobar," Modi said.

He said that the new port will enable big ships to anchor and increase India's share in maritime trade, along with new employment opportunities.

The PM said the passenger terminal in Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Long Island along with water aerodrome infrastructure like floating jetty will be ready in the coming months and four ships being built at Kochi Shipyard shall be delivered soon to improve water connectivity between the islands and the mainland.

The PM said that when India is moving forward with the resolve of self-sufficiency and is establishing itself as an important player in the global supply and value chain, it is very important to strengthen our network of waterways and our ports.

He said that the blue economy like fisheries, aquaculture and seaweed farming in the island will accelerate in commensurate with the modern infrastructure being developed in Andaman and Nicobar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi undersea optical fibre Andaman optical fibre
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp