Rajasthan crisis: Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a 'positive outcome' was expected.

Published: 10th August 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough.

Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected. Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

According to sources closed to Pilot, the meeting lasted for about two hours and the Pilot camp was assured that all issues raised by them in Rajasthan will be resolved. Meanwhile, party sources said Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

They said among the options, one possible agreement discussed during the meeting was favourable voting by Pilot and MLAs loyal to him in case of a trust vote during the upcoming Rajasthan assembly session. Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.

