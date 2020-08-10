STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC dismisses Mahua Moitra's plea against excluding CM's relief fund from purview of CSR

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea observing that she had withdrawn a similar petition in May this year.

Published: 10th August 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | Mahua Moitra Facebook)

Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | Mahua Moitra Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra challenging a circular issued by the Central government excluding Chief Minister's Relief Fund from the purview of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea observing that she had withdrawn a similar petition in May this year.

"You shouldn't have filed it again after you withdrew a similar petition in May. In view of the fact that the matter was dismissed on May 5, we are not inclined to hear this plea. Dismissed," the bench said.

The plea stated that there were disparities between PM CARES Fund and CM Relief Funds, with the corporate donations to only the former being allowed as CSR spends.

CSR is defined as a corporation's sense of responsibility towards the community and environment by which a company entities visibly contribute to the social good.

The Supreme Court had on May 5 refused to entertain Moitra's petition against the circular issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in April which directed that any donations made to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund will not qualify under the CSR expenditure of a company.

However, the circular said that donations made to the PM CARES Fund will qualify under CSR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahua Moitra PM CARES
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp