STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar diary

A fake Twitter account was created in the name of newly-appointed L-G Manoj Sinha to create confusion.

Published: 10th August 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Fake Twitter account of L-G created; FIR lodged 
A fake Twitter account was created in the name of newly-appointed L-G Manoj Sinha to create confusion. Taking serious note of this act, the cyber cell on Sunday, registered an FIR under against unknown persons under the relevant provision of the law to start an investigation to identify the culprits. Posting a copy of the fake account of L-G, head of the cyber cell Tahir Ashraf tweeted: “This is a Fake Twitter handle in the name of Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha. Cognizance taken, FIR registered.” Police said a fake account in the name of Sinha was created within hours after the announcement of his appointment was made.

‘Pay salary to teachers or face de-recognition’
The School Education department has warned the private schools of strict action for withholding salaries of teachers in lockdown period. A circular issued by Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik said the private schools will face de-recognition for terminating the teachers or withholding their salary during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. During the past few months, many teachers have been terminated by private schools while as hundreds of teachers have not received their salaries from March. A teacher from Baramulla said his salary has been withheld for not taking online classes during Covid-19 period. “I couldn’t take the classes after I tested Covid positive last June,” he said.

First-of-its-kind ‘Rock Garden’ soon 
If everything goes as planned, Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is soon going to get first-of-its-kind “Rock Garden”.  The administration has identified 32 kanals of land and earmarked for the construction of Rock Garden adjacent to PDC Park near Kangan. The District Floriculture Officer, briefed the DC about the requirements and designing layout for creating a Rock Garden. A ‘Rock Garden’  is a type of small field or plot of ground designed to feature and emphasize extensive use of rocks and occasionally boulders, along with a few plants native to rocky or alpine environments.

Shocked by husband’s death, woman ends life
Shocked by her husband’s death, a woman ended her life by consuming poison on Saturday, police said. A police official identified the woman deceased as Kulsama Begum, a resident of Saidpora village. Her husband Awlad Ali Shah, 52, was admitted to Government Medical College, Baramulla a few days ago after his health condition had deteriorated. He died of cardiac arrest this morning, Uri SHO Mohammad Ashraf said. He said the woman was taken to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri where doctors declared her dead on arrival. “The body was later handed after completion of all medico-legal formalities,” the SHO said. 

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent  in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp