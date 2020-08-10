STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Working to make Madhya Pradesh Atmanirbhar: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Four webinars are being held from August 7 to August 11 for preparing the roadmap and action plan of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh in four priority areas.  

Published: 10th August 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four webinars are being held from August 7 to August 11 for preparing the roadmap and action plan of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh in four priority areas.

On the initiative of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the webinar on the subject ‘Good Governance’ was organised on Saturday in Bhopal to prepare a roadmap of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

In a transformational planning process for good governance, the MP government along with NITI Aayog has adopted a collaborative and consultative process to plan its future.

Drawing on experts from a variety of fields, as well as other key resources, a three-year action plan is being prepared on four priority areas — physical infrastructure, governance, health and education, and economy and employment.

Chouhan said his government’s aim will be to ease of life of the common man. Work will be done to increase the level of satisfaction in the life of citizens of the state with renewed efforts, he said.

“If the life of the common man is easy, he does not have to run from pillar to post. This is good governance. Work done earlier for its implementation in MP, will be done in a better way with technical support,” said Chouhan.

“We are moving from good governance to e-governance and now we are going towards M-Governance. ... Ideas that are effective for preparing a document of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh will be implemented. The suggestions in this webinar will be useful for the welfare of the public,” the CM said. 

