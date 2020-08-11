BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj gets death threat from a Pakistan number

By PTI

UNNAO: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has given a written complaint to the police claiming that he has received calls from a Pakistani number threatening to kill him in a bomb blast.

In the complaint to inspector in-charge of Sadar Kotwali, Dinesh Chandra Mishra, the MP from Unnao said that he got two phone calls from some terrorist organisation of Pakistan threatening to blow him up along with his residence.

According to the letter, the caller claimed that Kashmir would soon become a part of Pakistan and he also used foul language for the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony at Ayodhya.

The caller said that he and his mujahideens were keeping an eye on him round the clock, the MP said in the letter, adding that he also abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The MP has demanded that imemdiate steps be taken to save his life and property.

Acting on the complaint, Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay directed circle officer Yadvendra Yadav and Kotwali in-charge to probe the matter and take help of surveillance teams.

The SP said that a report has been registered.

The MP has Y category security and police is also deployed at his residence but the security would be reviewed in the light of of the threat call, the SP added.