Death of US scholar shows that there is no fear of law in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Her reaction came on the Bulandshahr road mishap in which a girl named Sudeeksha Bhati, who was studying in the US, died in a road accident on Monday allegedly due to eve-teasing.

Published: 11th August 2020 04:26 PM

AICC general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo| Twitter/ @INCIndia)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the Bulandshahr incident reflects that there is no fear of law in Uttar Pradesh and the women are insecure in the state. Her reaction came on the Bulandshahr road mishap in which a girl named Sudeeksha Bhati, who was studying in the US, died in a road accident on Monday allegedly due to eve-teasing.

Priyanka said in a tweet, "There is no fear of the law in UP and women are getting increasingly insecure. It appears that the state government does not take incidents of eve-teasing seriously." She said that a sweeping change was needed and the "state government should adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards crime against women".

Sudeeksha Bhati was allegedly being chased by eve teaser while she was going to meet her relatives in Bulandshahr with her uncle Sathendra Bhati. She was living in Dadri Tehsil of Gautam Buddha Nagar district and was on holiday due to COVID-19 pandemic and was supposed to return to college in the US on August 20.

Sathendra Bhati, paternal uncle of Sudeeksha said that she was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL.

