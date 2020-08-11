Expect him to return to administration: BJP welcomes Shah Faesal’s decision to quit politics

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BJP welcomed Shah Faesal’s decision to quit politics even as political commentators pointed as the shrinking space for mainstream politics in Jammu and Kashmir after revocation of Article 370 in August last year.

BJP General Secretary, organisation, Ashok Koul termed Faesal’s decision as a good step.

“It is a good move. We expect him to again be a part of the administration. He should join the administration and work for the welfare of the people. It will be better.”

Political commentator Noor Mohammad Baba, however, says the development since August 5 last year has changed the discourse and atmosphere of politics in J&K.

“The context in which Shah Faesal joined politics is no more there. It is now different type of politics. May be he has realised that he cannot do what he had imagined to do when he joined politics last year. He must have felt the present atmosphere was not suited for his type of politics.”

Baba, who taught political science at University of Kashmir, said Faesal wanted to provide alternative to mainstream politics in J&K but then even the mainstream politics is under stress since last year.

“He did not enjoy freedom for the last one year. It must have had an impact on him and his family,” he said.

Faesal, who was IAS topper in 2009, had quit his civil service job in January last year to plunge into politics.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement president was detained along with other mainstream leaders after scrapping of Article 370 by centre on August 5 last year and was among a dozen leaders including three former CMs to be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Although his PSA was revoked in July, he still continues to remain under house detention.

Another political commentator, who refused to be named, said the challenges for politics in J&K are much bigger now since last year.

“The role which Faesal visualised for himself to play is impossible now as that kind of atmosphere is not available,” he said.

The political commentator said there are more complexities involved in politics now and even if Faesal stayed in politics, he could not have contributed much.

“In the given atmosphere of restrictions and changed political context, he must want to focus on studies and then may join administration again,” the political commentator said.