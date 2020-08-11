STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR lodged by Rajput's father has no connection with any offence in Patna: Actress Rhea to SC

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the actress, told the apex court that there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore an apprehension of bias.

Published: 11th August 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the FIR lodged in Bihar by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father against her in relation to his son's suicide has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the actress, that there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore an apprehension of bias.

He referred to the timeline in the case and said that there was considerable delay of over 38 days in lodging of the FIR at Patna.

Divan referred to the complaint by Rajput's father to police in Patna and said that all averments mentioned in the complaint are relatable to Mumbai.

He said that Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 persons in the case and the probe has proceeded quite substantially.

The hearing in the matter is going on.

On August 5, the top court had said that the truth behind the unfortunate death of the "gifted and talented artist" should come out.

The Centre had apprised it of having accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter.

The top court had directed Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh as also Bihar and Maharashtra to respond within three days to Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the actor's suicide, from Patna to Mumbai.

The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput death case FIR in Bihar Supreme court
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp