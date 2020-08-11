STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government did not take consent for using my photo: Punjab farmer threatens to sue Centre

A Punjab farmer has threatened to sue the Union Agriculture Ministry for using his picture, without his consent, on an advertisement in support of new farm policies.

Published: 11th August 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Punjab farmer has threatened to sue the Union Agriculture Ministry for using his picture, without his consent, on an advertisement in support of new farm policies.

“I oppose these policies and ordinances, but the ministry has used my old photograph without my approval. I have been projected in poor light.

I am ready to give some time to the government to remove my photograph from the advertisement and apologize. Else, I will send a legal notice to the Ministry of Agriculture,” says Gurpreet Singh of Chandbaja village in Faridkot district.

“The published photograph was taken in October 2018 when the DC of Faridkot visited my fields as I had not burnt the paddy stubble in my land that year as part of the anti-stubble burning campaign.’’ Singh grows wheat and paddy in his 10-acre land and is also an activist.

“These ordinances will ruin the farmers as corporates will take over and the MSP will end,’’ said Singh.

As many as 10 farmers' outfits held protests at many places in Punjab on Monday in support of their demands including rollback of farm ordinances and remunerative crop prices.

The call for the day-long protest was given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

During the protest, the farmers slammed the central government over the issue of three ordinances related to the agriculture sector.

Describing them as "anti-farmers", the protesters claimed that these ordinances would "destroy" the farming community if they were implemented.

"These ordinances will only promote corporates which will exploit farmers," said a protester at Faridkot.

The Centre had passed three ordinances which are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

Farmers expressed fear that with these ordinances, the minimum support price system for foodgrain procurement would be dismantled.

"We handed over a memorandum to legislators in their respective areas at any place in support of our demands," said Darshan Pal, Convenor, of the Punjab chapter of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

Pal said the farmers have also been demanding fixation of the MSP on the basis of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report.

"We also want the government to waive farmers' debt," said Pal, adding that farmers also urged the government to slash fuel prices.

Among the 10 farmers' outfits that participated in the protest included Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakunda), Krantikari Kisan Union, Punjab Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Union Agriculture Ministry Punjab Farmers' Protests All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp