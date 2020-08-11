STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In real spirit of self reliance, migrants use their skill to start business, earn Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's praise

So far, more than 90000 pieces of cemented items including pavers-blocks have been manufactured and 60000 have so far been sold.

Published: 11th August 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants working in Bihar's West Champaran making pavers blocks.

Migrants working in Bihar's West Champaran making pavers blocks.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A group of 12 migrant labourers have set an example of what being 'self- reliant' means to be in a real sense in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The group, led by a class 8th pass 25-year-old migrant Suraj Kumar, turned their skills into services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They returned to Bihar on May 28 from Jammu, went into quarantine and after being discharged, none of them waited for employment on the side of state government. They decided to run a pavers-block manufacturing unit in their village Madhopur-bairiya under Gaunaha block in West Champaran. They contributed from their hard-earned money and started manufacturing paver-blocks in various designs at the house of one Suraj Kumar.

“Now, we have taken a piece of 1.5 katha of private land on lease for next five years from a villager and running the manufacturing unit on it," Suraj Kumar said.

The pavers blocks designed and manufactured by them had drawn the attention and appreciation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also recently. CM Nitish Kumar during his visit to Bagha on flood inspection tour interacted with 
two of them and appreciated their collective efforts in creating employment through their own skills. Suraj Kumar and his colleague Om Prakash informed the chief minister as how they worked for setting up the unit with all migrant-labourers of their areas.

Suraj Kumar, who is deeply experienced and skilled in pavers-block manufacturing from Rawalpore in Srinagar, said: “When I returned along with 12 others returned here, we decided not to wait for employment from others. We contributed with whatever money we had saved working  in Srinagar and started manufacturing the pavers-blocks besides other things of household and public usages like flower pots and cemented benches and chairs."

Rahul Kumar, another migrant and colleague of Suraj Kumar, said that initially some difficulty were faced but now
everything has started getting arranged for running the pavers-clock manufacturing unit.

"We are arranging  stone dust, sand colour, hardeners and cement  and other materials for making benches, pots and pavers blocks, foot-walkers, chairs and other things," Kumar said. They wholeheartedly thanked district magistrate of West Champaran Kundan Kumar for helping them in getting loans from a bank.

“Now, we have also started manufacturing bricks in addition other cemented items," Suraj Kumar said, adding that 32 migrant labourers are engaged in it. So far, more than 90000 pieces of cemented items including pavers-blocks have been manufactured and 60000 have so far been sold.

The 1000 pavers-blocks are sold at Rs 14000 to Rs 15000 while one piece of cemented bench with sitting capacity of 4 persons is sold at Rs 8000. “Our products like cemented park-benches, chairs, foot-walkers pathway sheets, flower pots and other things have gone much in demand among the people of city and panchayats," Suraj said.

Rahul Kumar and Sonu Kumar-other migrant-labourers, also said that orders from Panchayats and district administration for more than 6000 pavers-blocks were recovered and supplied. “We will take it to the larger scale with the help of other migrants, who have joined us and decided not go back to other states," Suraj Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar West Champaran Migrant labourers pavers block business lockdown coronavirus crisis Nitish Kumar Atma Nirbhar
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp