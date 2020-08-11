STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India could've been in top three world economies if COVID-19 had not hit: Rajnath Singh

'If this COVID-19 pandemic had not hit the country then in 7-8 years we would have been in the top three world economies,' said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Published: 11th August 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's economy was growing at a good pace, had it not been hit by COVID-19-induced crisis the country could have been among the top three world economies in the next seven-eight years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Tuesday.

While speaking during the book launch -- Connecting, Communicating and Changing: The Vice President of India's three years in office -- Singh said: "Venkaiah Naidu is blessed that he is vice-president of the country at a time when India is becoming strong and able to present a strong image to the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The country was growing with a good economic pace, if this COVID-19 pandemic had not hit the country then in 7-8 years we would have been in the top three world economies. But we are hopeful that we will be able to do so as we are fighting against COVID-19 strongly," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Singh released a book chronicling the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu's third year in office. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar launched the electronic version of the book.

Commenting upon the book, Singh said: "Book title -- Connecting, Communicating and Changing -- represents what Naidu follows in his life. Naidu says nation first, the party next and self last. There are many speeches of Naidu in this book. It will give a new perspective of knowledge to readers. We had the most productive session of parliament under his tenure."

"Naidu is very emotional. He is a great orator and expresses his feelings in speeches. People will be interested to read this book. Good books are the best gift one generation can give to another. I have heard his speeches on different occasions and I can say that there is a great enthusiasm among the audience when he speaks," Rajnath added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic Rajnath Singh Indian economy
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp