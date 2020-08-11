STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata youth arrested for driving dangerously, hitting police vehicle during I-day rehearsal

The incident is reminiscent of the 2016 Red Road hit- and-run case in which an Air Force official was killed by a speeding car during a Republic Day parade rehearsal on the Red Road.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested on Tuesday morning from the city's Maidan area for driving dangerously and hitting one police vehicle before breaking through a couple of guard rails in the Red Road area during an Independence Day parade rehearsal there, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place around 6.45 am and the vehicle was seized, the police said.

The incident is reminiscent of the 2016 Red Road hit- and-run case in which an Air Force official was killed by a speeding car during a Republic Day parade rehearsal on the Red Road.

On Tuesday morning the youth drove his blue sedan from Kidderpore area, ignoring police guards when they tried to stop him from approaching the Red Road area where the rehearsal was on, an officer of Maidan Police Station said.

The youth, a resident of Bondel Road area, accelerated his sedan and hit a police van parked there and then a couple of traffic guard rails placed there to block the entry of vehicles to the Red Road during the Independence Day rehearsal by the Army, he said.

"The youth was driving at a very high speed and it seems that was why he failed to control it.

There was nobody else in the car.

We are talking to him and a medical test will be conducted to find whether he was intoxicated or not," the officer said.

 

