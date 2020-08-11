STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kozhikode plane crash: Uddhav government to accord state funeral to Captain Deepak Sathe

The funeral of Captain Sathe, 58, who was a resident of Chandivali in Mumbai, will be held here later in the day.

Published: 11th August 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Wife Sushma Sathe and younger son Dhananjay Sathe pay their respects to the mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe during his funeral ceremony. (Photo| PTI)

Wife Sushma Sathe and younger son Dhananjay Sathe pay their respects to the mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe during his funeral ceremony. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office said on Tuesday.

The funeral of Captain Sathe, 58, who was a resident of Chandivali in Mumbai, will be held here later in the day.

Lauding Sathe, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said his life shall inspire young pilots to achieve the 'Sword of Honour'.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including both pilots.

"The State has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander (Retd) Captain DV Sathe. His life has been one that shall inspire many more young pilots to achieve the Sword of Honour and command over the skies," the CMO tweeted.

After the plane crash, his Captain Sathe's wife Sushma and one of their sons had gone to Kerala to collect his mortal remains, which were brought here in a flight on Sunday.

The body was then kept at the Air India facility near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport here for some time before being taken to Bhabha Hospital.

Sathe was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and had served at the force's flight testing establishment.

He survived an air crash in the early 1990s when he was in the Air Force and was hospitalised for six months, his cousin earlier said.

Sathe had suffered multiple injuries on his skull in that incident, but due to his strong will power and passion he cleared the test and started flying again, he said.

Captain Sathe's father Brigadier Vasant Sathe (retired) and his wife live in Nagpur.

The body of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar was cremated on Sunday in the presence of his family members and officials of Air India and Air India Express at his hometown Mathura.

The airline on Sunday said the mortal remains of 16 passengers killed in the plane crash have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigating the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode plane crash Kerala Plane Crash Air India Express Captain Deepak Sathe
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp