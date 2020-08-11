STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur: Six of eight Congress MLAs, who skipped trust vote, submit resignation

They cited the lack of trust in the leadership of O Ibobi Singh and said that due to him, the Congress failed to form the government even when it was the single largest party in the state.

Published: 11th August 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Opposition Congress in Manipur suffered another setback as five MLAs of the party resigned from the Assembly on Tuesday.

The development comes just hours after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who heads a BJP-led coalition government, had won the motion of confidence via voice vote on Monday evening.

Six MLAs -- Okram Henry, Oinam Lukhoi, Md Abdul Nasir, Paonam Brojen, Ngamthang Haokip and Ginsuanhau -- had submitted their resignations to Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh. The Speaker accepted the resignations of all barring Paonam Brojen against whom disqualification petitions were filed earlier.

In a notification, Assembly Secretary M Ramani Devi said the “judgement and order” on the disqualification petitions against Brojen would be delivered on August 14.

The six were among the eight Congress MLAs who had abstained from Monday’s voting, defying a whip issued by their party. Okram Henry is the nephew of Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Their lack of trust in the party’s state leadership was said to be a reason behind the resignations. They are likely to join the BJP. The Congress was critical of the Speaker.

“What is the timing of the acceptance of the resignation letters by the Speaker? Can the acceptance be done by the Speaker during the session in which the whip was already issued to all Congress MLAs, many days before?” asked Congress spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei.

On Monday, Ibobi Singh had alleged that the Speaker’s style of functioning was tantamount to “murder of democracy”. He had made the statement as the Speaker went for voice vote and not “division vote” which the Congress demanded.

Following the resignations of the five MLAs, the strength of the 60-member Manipur House has gone down to 48. Earlier, the Speaker had disqualified four members under the anti-defection law while three BJP MLAs resigned from the House in June.

Currently, Congress has 19 MLAs, BJP 18, National People’s Party four, Naga People’s Front four, All India Trinamool Congress one, Lok Janshakti Party one and there is an Independent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
O Henry Singh congress BJP Manipur Assembly N Biren Singh O Ibobi Singh
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp