Maratha outfit warns of agitation if demands not accepted

The Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha said its members will stage an agitation in Mumbai if the demands were not fulfilled by the state government in a week.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists during a protest over their demands for reservations

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists during a protest over their demands for reservations. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Maharashtra government should pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of people who died during Maratha agitations and also provide jobs to their kin, a community outfit said on Tuesday and warned of stir if the demands were not accepted in a week.

The Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha (MKTM) said its members will stage an agitation in Mumbai if the demands were not fulfilled by the state government in a week.

"If the demands are not looked into, volunteers would undertake an agitation in Mumbai," Ramesh Kere Patil, the organisation's coordinator, said at a press meet here in central Maharashtra.

"There are 42 people who lost their lives in getting justice for the Maratha community.

Their (kin) should be accommodated in government service and each family should also get a compensation of Rs 10 lakh," he said.

Also, people who took part in a Maratha community agitation at Mumbai's Azad Maidan in 2018 should be accommodated in government jobs, Patil said.

In the last few years, Maratha organisations had staged a series of agitations in support of their various demands, including reservation in jobs and education for the community.

MKTM had been part of these agitations.

