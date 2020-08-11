Raipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

New Olympic body formed
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been nominated as President of the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association (CGOA) with the formation of a new executive body. The election process was held during a Special General Body meeting at a private hotel in the state capital Raipur. The earlier body’s tenure had ended in October 2018. The election was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The polling was held for the lone seat of Treasurer. According to the list of new CGOA released to the media, the Secretary General is Gurucharan Singh Hora. The 10 vice- presidents include Devendra Yadav, Vinod Chandrakar, Vijay Agrawal (Durg), Bashir Ahmed Khan, Gajraj Pagaria, Dr A. Farishta, among others.

Govt to provide urban forest land to tribals 
Chhattisgarh government has decided to provide urban forestland under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, to the tribals and other traditional forest-dwellers for household purposes. The Bhupesh Baghel-led government on Monday claimed that Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to provide such an entitlement. The government cited that 11 families, who are living under the jurisdiction of JMC, were given the rights on Sunday. The pattas were handed over to the beneficiaries by the Bastar’s Member of Parliament Deepak Baij. An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the entitlement would be given to tribals across the state. 

Haj House Foundation laid
The foundation stone of the Chhattisgarh Haj House was laid by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel though a video conference here on Saturday, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office informed. “Fulfilling a much-awaited demand of the Muslim community in Chhattisgarh, the Haj House will be constructed in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar near Mandir Hasaud Road Airport on three acres of land at a cost of around `26 crore. The five-storey building will have all facilities for Haj pilgrims,” the statement said. While extending Eid ul-Adha greetings to the Muslim community in the state, the Chief Minister said that the day was an opportunity of double happiness for the people of Chhattisgarh.

NMDC mining production up by 35%
Mining giant National Mineral Development Corporation recorded a sharp rise in overall production and sales in July as compared to the corresponding period last year. India’s largest iron-ore producer registered the feat amidst uncertainties sparked off due to COVID-19. NMDC has been able to achieve excellent physical performance through its continual push towards higher volumes which saw production of 2.19 million tonne (MT) and sales 2.57 MT that grew by 13% and 7% over the corresponding period last year, respectively. In July, the Chhattisgarh Projects registered a production of 1.56 MT as compared to 1.16 MT last year, an increase of 35%. 

Ejaz Kaiser
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

