26 taken ill after Janmashtami feast in Maharashtra's Parbhani; recover

By PTI

AURANGABAD: At least 26 labourers fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Parbhani district after Janmashtami feast, officials said on Wednesday.

All of them are out of danger.

A police official said they have contacted the private hospital where the labourers had taken treatment on Tuesday.

When contacted, a doctor of the hospital located near Sonpeth in the district told PTI the labourers from Dighol village started vomiting after the feast.

All of them were treated and sent back on Tuesday night, he said.

The police official said all the affected people have recovered.