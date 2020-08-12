STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amarinder launches 'Punjab Smart Connect', 174015 Class XII students to benefit in Phase 1

Captain Amarinder personally handed over smartphones to six Class XII students in a symbolic gesture.

Published: 12th August 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With just 18 months left for the assembly elections, the Congress Government in Punjab distributed smartphones to students for free in the statewide launch of its Rs 92 crore 'Punjab Smart Connect ' scheme for students.

The move fullfils an election promise.

These phones come pre-loaded with government applications like e-Sewa App with e-content related to Class 11 and Class 12 as approved by the Department of School Education. They also have an engraving of CM Amarinder on the back, with the words "Captain Smart Connect".

Amarinder personally handed over smartphones to six Class XII students in a symbolic gesture.

ALSO READ | As online education takes root, tree classrooms become a norm in Odisha's Koraput

A labourer's daughter Gagandeep from Hoshiarpur told the Punjab CM on video that though she had got 85 per cent in Class XI, she had been severely hampered by the lack of a smartphone during the past few months. With this phone, she said she will now be able to fulfill her dreams.

Simultaneous distribution of smartphones was done at 26 places by various ministers, MLAs and others across the state to kickstart the scheme. 

Each minister personally handed over 20 phones in various districts to mark the launch of the scheme.

A total of 1,74,015 Class XII students of government schools will be given the smartphones in the first phase which will be completed by November. 

Of the students who stand to benefit, 87,395 are boys and 86,620 girls, with a majority in the OBC and SC and ST categories. 

While 36,555 beneficiaries are OBC students, 94,832 are SC and 13 ST students. The bulk of the students - 1,11,857 - are from rural areas and while the remaining study in urban government schools.

Amarinder, who launched the scheme on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami and International Youth Day through video conferencing at the Secretariat this afternoon, said people believe in the promises listed in the election manifesto and it was his duty to ensure the implementation of each one of them.

He said that in the present pandemic situation, these phones had assumed a bigger importance as they had become necessary for online classes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Smart Connect Captain Smart connect smartphone for students
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp