STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Railways' refund exceeds earning from passengers in Q1, but freight holds ground, RTI finds

The first three months of this financial year, when the Railways had to suspend all its regular passenger services,  the national transporter's revenue was in the negative.

Published: 12th August 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Railways

Representational image (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Perhaps for the first time in its 167-year-long history, the Railways has refunded more than it has earned from ticket bookings, registering a negative passenger segment revenue of Rs 1,066 crore in the COVID-19-hit first quarter of 2020-21, an RTI query has found.

The freight earnings, however, during the period managed to hold ground, according to the RTI reply provided by the Railways to Chandra Shekhar Gaur, a Madhya Pradesh-based activist.

The first three months of this financial year, when the Railways had to suspend all its regular passenger services due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, the national transporter's revenue was in the negative -- Rs 531.12 crore in April, Rs 145.24 crore in May and Rs 390.6 in June (all in negative), the RTI reply said.

"The minus figures are being shown due to the fact that the value of refunds is more than the value of tickets booked, said Railway spokesperson DJ Narain.

ALSO READ | Do not privatise Railways: Station masters

An official explained that due to the suspension of services, tickets booked for travel in April, May and June were offered refunds, while fewer tickets were booked during these three months due to the restrictions.

The Railways has cancelled all regular passenger services indefinitely.

In the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal, the Railways had earned Rs 4,345 crore in April, Rs 4,463 crore in May and Rs 4,589 crore in June.

The Railways has said that due to the pandemic, it is envisaging a loss of around Rs 40,000 crore this financial year.

Passenger revenues of Railways are naturally expected to be low this year due to suspension of most of the services due to COVID-19 pandemic, Narain said.

However, freight traffic seems to have recovered somewhat since the Railways has been the preferred mode of transportation for ferrying essential during these months.

In April 2020, the freight earning was Rs 5,744 crore, in May it was 7,289 crore and in June the number stood at Rs 8,706 crore.

In the first quarter of last fiscal year, it earned Rs 9,331 crore in April, Rs 10,032 crore in May and Rs 9,702 crore in June.

Narain said the Railways' freight operations during the last two weeks are higher than the last year's corresponding figures for the same period.

This is a very encouraging and positive sign for the things to come, he said.

A concerted effort by railway officials and better management practices will ensure that revenue lost in passenger segment is significantly offset by an outstanding freight performance, Narain said.

The Railways said that it has also suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the running of the Shramik Special trains which began operations from May 1 to ferry stranded migrant workers home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Railways train refund coronavirus
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp