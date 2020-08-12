Crisis averted in Rajasthan, but Congress may face bumpy ride now

By Express News Service

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: The Congress may have avoided a rebellion in its Rajasthan unit, but it has yet another tough task on its hands: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not keen on ‘accommodating’ the dissident MLAs. A day after the truce, Sachin Pilot reiterated that he is not looking for any posts and would work for the party. But sources say he has told the three-member oversight panel formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi that his men should be accommodated in the cabinet and other party organisational posts.

The committee will have to tread cautiously to find an amicable solution even though the month-long political drama seems to have ended, temporarily. Party sources say any solution looks like a double-edged sword as Pilot and Gehlot will always look to settle scores in future. “Pilot’s stature in the organisation has diminished after his month-long revolt and Gehlot has proved his political prowess. The central leadership is just a medium.

It is unlikely that Pilot will be reinstated as the Deputy CM or PCC chief as Gehlot will have the full powers,” said a senior party leader. Following a meeting with committee members consisting of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel, Pilot was assured that there would be no disciplinary action against the rebel MLAs as demanded by the Gehlot camp.

During the meeting, Pilot was offered a post in the AICC, but he wanted to focus on Jaipur. Sources say more such meetings will take place to firm up a formula. There is a strong buzz that party general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, Avinash Pande, could be shifted from Rajasthan during the AICC reshuffle as he is considered close to the Gehlot camp.

