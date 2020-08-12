STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firms from Pakistan and China banned from taking part in tenders in Bihar

Modi said: "The e-tendering 2.0 version will be implemented in Bihar soon and online verification of bank guarantee will also be started."
 

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government has banned Pakistan and the Chinese's agencies from the tender process in the state "in view of national security".

Sharing this, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said the state government will soon implement e-tendering version 2.0.

Modi said: "The e-tendering 2.0 version will be implemented in Bihar soon and online verification of bank guarantee will also be started.
  
"There will be a facility of integrated registration and automatic withdrawal of money in place for individual departments. In Bihar, on the lines of the Indian government, Pakistan and Chinese agencies will not be allowed to participate in tenders in view of national security," he added.

The Deputy CM said that after 15 years of NDA rule, electricity, road and water are no more an issue in Bihar now.

"If there is courage in the opposition, then make it an issue in the upcoming elections. House to house, village to village, electricity, road and water have been provided," he stressed.

Taking a dig at the main opposition RJD, he said the bitumen scam took place during the first 15 years of the RJD rule in which even the then road construction minister, and many engineers, were jailed.
   
During 1990-91 to 2004-05, the amount spent on roads for repairing was Rs 6071.57 crore, he noted.

During the 15-year tenure of NDA (from 2004-05 to 2019-20), Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand crore have been spent on roads, he said.

