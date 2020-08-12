Flash floods wash away bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

By ANI

KINNAUR: Flash floods following heavy rainfall swept away a bridge on Akpa road here.

A portion of the road connecting Skibba village has also been damaged.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning.

"Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convective clouds over western part of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat State, North Konkan & Goa, north Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar," said the IMD.