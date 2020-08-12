STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The gun-battle took place in a forest under Jagargunda police station limits around 9.30 am when joint teams of various security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation, IGP, Bastar range said.

Published: 12th August 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

NaxalsRepresentational Image (File Photo | AFP)

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Four cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in a gunfight with the security forces at the Jagargunda-Chintalnar forested terrain in restive Sukma district, south Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

“On a tip-off, a joint team of district reserve guards (DRG), CoBRA battalion and central reserve police force (CRPF) were out on a search operation on Wednesday morning. The rebels watching the forces arriving opened the fire. The forces swiftly retaliated the attack of the Maoists resulting in an exchange of fire that continued for nearly two hours. We have recovered four male bodies from the encounter site”, said Shalabh Sinha, Sukma district superintendent of police.

Two out of four bodies were in Naxal uniform. The rebels numbering around 40-50 were camping at the remote interior area. Though it was the joint operation, the actual gun battle took place between the DRG and the Maoists, the SP added.

The forces also recovered three weapons, items of daily and literature from the spot.

There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces. The search operation will be further intensified in the region, the officer said.

Sukma is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in conflict zone of Bastar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Sukma Naxals Chhattisgarh naxal violence
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp