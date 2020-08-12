Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Four cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in a gunfight with the security forces at the Jagargunda-Chintalnar forested terrain in restive Sukma district, south Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

“On a tip-off, a joint team of district reserve guards (DRG), CoBRA battalion and central reserve police force (CRPF) were out on a search operation on Wednesday morning. The rebels watching the forces arriving opened the fire. The forces swiftly retaliated the attack of the Maoists resulting in an exchange of fire that continued for nearly two hours. We have recovered four male bodies from the encounter site”, said Shalabh Sinha, Sukma district superintendent of police.

Two out of four bodies were in Naxal uniform. The rebels numbering around 40-50 were camping at the remote interior area. Though it was the joint operation, the actual gun battle took place between the DRG and the Maoists, the SP added.

The forces also recovered three weapons, items of daily and literature from the spot.

There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces. The search operation will be further intensified in the region, the officer said.

Sukma is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in conflict zone of Bastar.