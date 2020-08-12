Goa government clears telecom policy to resolve internet issues

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Wednesday cleared the state telecommunication infrastructure policy, which will adopt a single-window clearance for setting up mobile towers in the state.

Talking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Goa Telecommunication Infrastructure Policy 2020 was approved during a state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

A single-window permit system has been adopted, wherein only the public works department will grant permission to companies for setting up mobile towers, the chief minister said.

Companies will have to pay Rs 50,000 as one-time licence fee to local governing bodies and no additional permit will be necessary from their end, he said.

"There were 250 applications for mobile towers pending. We will club two to three operators on a single tower," Sawant said.

If a company wants to install a tower on a private property, then it will require an NOC from the landowner before applying for permission, he said.

The policy will help address issues of internet connectivity, especially in rural areas of the state, Sawant added.