Indian Army ready for a long haul in Ladakh, says CDS Rawat

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Confirming the Chinese design of keeping the tensions alive along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has told a parliamentary panel that Army is prepared for a long haul.

The military brass led by CDS Rawat briefed the parliamentary panel on the current status, confirming that the de-escalation process might take time. A senior officer said the stand-off is getting stretched as the Chinese are waiting for an opportune moment. “The Chinese side is not fulfilling disengagement agreements as they have done massive mobilisation of troops. However, that has not led to any major gain which they can project among their people. Hence, they are causing this impasse,” the officer told this newspaper.

ALSO READ | India, China hold Major General-level talks on disengagement process

The CDS told the panel that the troops are deployed in commensurate strength along with armoured, artillery and missile launchers to thwart any imminent design of the PLA. The briefing came when the top military commanders appeared before the PAC on the issue of procurement of high-altitude clothing for the troops.

The Defence Acquisition Council accorded approval for capital acquisitions of amounting of `8,722.38 crore. The procurements approved included 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL for the IAF, an upgraded version of Super Rapid Gun Mount from BHEL for the Navy and 125 mm Armour Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot ammunition for the Army.