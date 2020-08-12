Jammu & Kashmir Police arrests 'active' LeT terrorist from Bandipora

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR Police has arrested an active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

SP Handwara G V Chakravarthy told TNIE that they received inputs that active Lashkar militant of Handwara -- identified as Aquib Ahmad Rather alias Jana was -- planning an attack on August 15.

“Handwara police tracked his movements through technical surveillance and his location was detected in Bandipora. We jointly launched an operation with Bandipora police and other security forces in Bandipora last night and arrested the militant,” he said.

Aqib had joined militancy about two months back and was an active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Police said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Police said his questioning is going on to know information about militants active in Handwara and Bandipora.