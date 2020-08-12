STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nursing student jumps off medical college building in UP, injured; kin alleges mental harassment

The family members of the victim have alleged that the woman was being mentally harassed for refusing duty in a COVID-19 hospital.

Published: 12th August 2020

Nurse illustration
By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A nursing student was grievously injured after she allegedly jumped off the first floor of the medical college here, police said on Wednesday, while her kin alleged she was facing mental harassment for refusing duty in COVID-19 hospital.

The incident occurred at Varun Arjun Medical College on Tuesday.

The nursing student was injured and admitted to the medical college hospital, SP S Anand told PTI.

The family members of the victim have alleged that the woman was being mentally harassed for refusing duty in a COVID-19 hospital.

An FIR was being lodged on the basis of their complaint, he said.

The woman had earlier uploaded a video on social media in which she is purportedly heard saying she had been deployed at a COVID-19 hospital but refused to work there as she does not have health insurance and also demanded a hike in salary.

In the video, she is also heard alleging that she was being mentally harassed.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said the family members of the victim are lodging a case in this connection.

