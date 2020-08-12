Pranab Mukherjee's condition continues to remain critical

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continued to remain critical after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain clot and was on a ventilator currently, the Army Hospital, where he has been admitted, informed on Wednesday.

Presently, he is hemodynamically stable and on a ventilator.

On Tuesday, Army Hospital stated the former president who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10 has not shown any improvement and his health status had worsened.

Mukherjee, 84, said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.