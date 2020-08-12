STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

White bear spotted in north Chhattisgarh's Koriya district

The photo of the bear captured by a local resident on his mobile phone camera at Domanhil in Chirmiri was shared with the local forest officials. 

Published: 12th August 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

The photo of the bear captured by a local resident on his mobile phone camera at Domanhil in Chirmiri was shared with the local forest officials. 

The photo of the bear captured by a local resident on his mobile phone camera at Domanhil in Chirmiri was shared with the local forest officials.  (Photo | Ilyas Ahmed Siddiqui, Handout)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A rare white bear was spotted close to the forest range of Koriya district, about 380 km north of Raipur, a senior forest department official said.

The photo of the bear captured by a local resident on his mobile phone camera at Domanhil in Chirmiri was shared with the local forest officials. 

"I have been noticing the white bear visiting in my farmhouse to consume jack fruits during the past couple of weeks," said Ilyas Ahmed Siddiqui, who snapped the photos. 

ALSO READ | Over 100 kg cowdung stolen in Chhattisgarh village after Baghel govt introduces unique scheme

"In Chrimiri range of Koriya forest division, the sloth bears are in good numbers but this is for the first time such a rare white bear has been found in this region. The groundstaff have been instructed to keep a close eye. Awareness has also been created among the locals to remain on the alert. We need to ascertain whether the white bear in not an albino (due to gene mutation)," said SD Singh, Chirmiri forest ranger. 

Earlier in May this year, a stunning black panther was captured on camera while roaming around in the jungles of Achanakmar forest reserve in Bilaspur district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rare white bear Koriya district Domanhil Chirmiri Illyas Ahmed Siddiqui SD Singh
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp